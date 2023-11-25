Watch Now:

Dobson posted an assist in Friday's 5-3 road win against the Senators.

Dobson finished with five blocked shots and two hits while registering a game-best 31:05 of ice time across 39 shifts. He is starting to warm up again, going for a goal and four points with a plus-4 rating across the past five outings. He'll look to keep things rolling on Saturday against the visiting Flyers.

