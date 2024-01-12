Dobson picked up four assists Thursday in a 4-3 OT win over Toronto.

It was a career night for the defender. Three of the helpers were primary and two came on the power play. Dobson now sits third in scoring in the NHL with 42 points (six goals, 36 assists) behind Quinn Hughes (51) and Cale Makar (48). Notably, Dobson also sits second in the NHL in overall average ice time with 25:51, behind Drew Doughty (26:00). That's a testament to the all-round impact and value he brings to the Island.