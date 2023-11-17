Dobson scored a goal on five shots in the Islanders' 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken on Thursday.

Dobson hammered a puck from the point that beat Philipp Grubauer to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead. This goal gives the Canadian defenseman points in back-to-back games and five points in his last seven games. On the season, Dobson is up to five goals and 14 points in 16 games. He should continue to operate on the Islanders' top defensive pairing and top power-play unit.