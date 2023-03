Dobson collected a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 victory over Toronto.

Dobson scored late in the third period to put the Islanders up 6-2 and then registered the final assist on Anders Lee's marker. The 23-year-old defenseman's efforts extended his point streak to three games, and he has a goal and four points in that span. Dobson's contributed 13 goals and 42 points in 68 outings this season.