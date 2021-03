Coach Barry Trotz is hopeful Dobson (not injury related) will be ready to return Thursday against Washington, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Dobson hasn't played since entering the NHL's COVID-19 protocols March 14. The 21-year-old blueliner was removed from the league's protocols list last Wednesday, but he's still working on his conditioning. Dobson will need to be added to the Islanders' active roster before rejoining the lineup.