Islanders' Noah Dobson: Dealing with tightness
According to coach Barry Trotz, Dobson left Tuesday's practice early due to some "very minor" tightness, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
At this point there's no reason to believe the 19-year-old rookie won't be available for Friday's regular-season opener against Washington. Another update on the 2018 first-round pick should be released once he's cleared to return to practice.
More News
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Still with the team•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Does not play in finale•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Ready to compete for roster spot•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Unlikely to break camp with team•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Named QMJHL Playoff MVP•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Dominating QMJHL playoffs•
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.