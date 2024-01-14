Dobson notched an assist and blocked four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

Dobson has assisted on five straight Islanders goals following his four-assist game Thursday against the Maple Leafs. The 24-year-old blueliner is enjoying an impressive breakout campaign. He has six goals, 43 points, 94 shots on net, 97 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 42 appearances. He's just eight points shy of matching his career high from 2021-22.