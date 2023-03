Dobson registered an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Through seven games in March, Dobson has collected four assists and 15 shots on goal. He helped out on Kyle Palmieri's go-ahead goal Saturday. Dobson reached the 40-point mark for the second straight season, and he's earned 17 of them on the power play while adding 182 shots, 93 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 67 appearances.