Dobson recorded two assists and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Dobson assisted on two of the goals in the first period for his 59th and 60th assist on the season. The 24-year-old defenseman is now on a modest three-game point streak, scoring two goals and two assists over that span. With 70 points in 78 games played, Dobson has emerged as a legitimate top-tier fantasy defenseman, offering a rare combination of offensive upside and strong peripheral categories.