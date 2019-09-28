Islanders' Noah Dobson: Does not play in finale
Dobson was scratched for the preseason finale for the Islanders versus the Rangers on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This was a surprise as Dobson was thought to not only play Saturday but also had a fair shot at making the team out of camp. Coach Barry Trotz stated that he has already seen all he needs out of Dobson to make his decision but didn't let on as to what that decision is. Including Dobson, The Islanders have eight NHL defensemen on their roster, so it may come down to whether or not the team can move one of those defenders in a trade before the season begins in order for Dobson to make the squad.
