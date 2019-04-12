Islanders' Noah Dobson: Dominating QMJHL playoffs
Dobson racked up three assists to help Rouyn-Noranda to a 4-0 win over Victoriaville and a four-game sweep of their QMJHL quarterfinal playoff series on Thursday.
Dobson and the Huskies were dominant in the brief series, outscoring Victoriaville by a 21-3 margin. Now 10 games into his 2018-19 postseason, Dobson has already tallied 15 points. The Islanders have had a shockingly successful season, but they are going to need another reliable, minute-eating defender for 2019-20 and Dobson appears ready to fill that role. Expect the 2018 twelfth-overall selection to get a long look in training camp.
