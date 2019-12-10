Islanders' Noah Dobson: Draws into lineup
Dobson played for the first time since Nov. 27 in a 5-1 win over the Lightning on Monday.
Dobson was in the lineup due to the leg injury to Nick Leddy. Whether or not he continues to play will depend on how quickly Leddy heals, who at this point in time is considered to be day-to-day. Dobson didn't register a point or a shot in 9:34 but managed to skate to a plus-2.
