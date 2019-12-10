Dobson played for the first time since Nov. 27 as the Islanders defeated the Lightning 5-1 on Monday.

Dobson was in the lineup due to the leg injury to Nick Leddy. Whether or not he continues to play will depend on how quickly Leddy heals, who at this point in time is considered to be day to day. Dobson didn't register a point or a SOG in 9:34 minutes of playing time but did finish with a rating of plus-2 which is impressive versus an explosive Tampa Bay offense.