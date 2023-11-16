Dobson logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal, four blocked shots and four PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Dobson set up a Brock Nelson tally in the first period. The helper was Dobson's 100th career assist, an achievement that took him 253 games to reach. The defenseman has been steady this season with 13 points (six on the power play), 38 shots on net, 40 blocks and a plus-1 rating through 15 contests. He's on pace to top his career high of 51 points from the 2021-22 campaign.