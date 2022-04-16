Dobson scored a goal on two shots, went plus-2 and blocked three shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Dobson tallied on a Brock Nelson set-up in the third period. This was Dobson's first goal since March 3, though he picked up a solid 14 helpers in the 22 games since his previous tally. The defenseman has been a bright spot for the Islanders this year with 42 points, 178 shots on net, 139 blocked shots, 69 hits and a plus-5 rating in 72 appearances.