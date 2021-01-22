Dobson dished out a pair of assists Thursday while adding two shots and a game-high seven blocks in a 4-1 win over New Jersey.

The young rearguard set up goals by Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle (PP) while totaling more blocked shots than the rest of New York's defensemen combined. Dobson had one goal and six assists in 34 games as a rookie last season and appears to be taking his game to a new level as a sophomore. He's been entrusted with quarterbacking New York's top power-play unit and three of his four assists this season have come with the man advantage. Given his role and his pedigree -- he was taken 12th overall in the 2018 draft -- Dobson should be firmly on the fantasy radar.