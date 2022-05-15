Dobson proved well worth the 12th pick in the 2018 NHL Draft with 13 goals and 51 assists in 80 games for the Islanders this season.

Dobson is the best offensive defenseman for the Islanders, and there isn't a close second. General manager Lou Lamoriello has stated that finding another defender with offensive gifts is a priority this offseason. A skeptic might tell you that the Islanders did have Devon Toews and, to a lesser extent Nick Leddy before trading each of the past two offseasons. Dobson will have to play with a different defense partner as neither Zdeno Chara nor Andy Greene may be back with the Isles next season.