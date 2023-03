Dobson is tied for the team lead in power-play goals with give and second on the team in power-play points with 17.

Dobson has had another solid season offensively for the team, with 12 goals and 25 assists in 62 games. While he excels on the power play, his even-strength numbers leave something to be desired, as he only has 20 points when the team isn't up a man. The Isles would also like to see his rating of minus-2 improve, but that may come in time for the young defender.