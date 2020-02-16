Islanders' Noah Dobson: Expected to ride bench
Dobson is expected to be a healthy scratch Monday in Arizona, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz seemed to be strongly hinting after the loss to Vegas on Saturday that it might be time for Dobson to sit a game or two in favor of Sebastian Aho. Dobson had a rough game versus Vegas with several giveaways and also took a penalty while the Islanders were on the power play. The Islanders have admitted that they rushed Dobson a bit this season due to injuries and lack of organizational depth on defense, so fantasy owners will need to be patient with the youngster.
