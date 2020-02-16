Dobson is expected to be a healthy scratch Monday in Arizona, Andre Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz seemed to be strongly hinting after the loss to Vegas on Saturday that it might be time for Dobson to sit a game or two in favor of Sebastian Aho. Dobson had a rough game versus Vegas with several giveaways, a bad icing, and also took a penalty while the Islanders were on the power play. The Islanders have admitted that they rushed Dobson a bit this season due to injuries and lack of organizational depth on defense. They may feel it is best at this point to have Dobson watch from the press box for a game or two before putting him back in the lineup.