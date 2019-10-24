Islanders' Noah Dobson: Expected to see action shortly
Dobson is expected to be inserted into the lineup for the Islanders on Friday and/or Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
On Thursday the Islanders begin a stretch of three games in four days and coach Barry Trotz has stated that he plans on playing everyone currently on the roster in at least one of these games. With Dobson being a healthy scratch once again Thursday, he has now sat for five straight games. Dobson is the Islanders top prospect and it would seem to be unwise to have him rotting in the press box. If the Islanders aren't going to play him on a regular basis, they will likely have to send him back to the minors as it does little for his development to not be seeing any game action.
