Dobson dished out two assists to go with three shots, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Dobson assisted on Brock Nelson's second goal of the game in the second period, then helped Anders Lee create some breathing room on the power play in the third. The skilled defenseman racked up six helpers in the final four games, but he finishes the regular season one point shy of 50. Dobson won't mind missing out on that milestone, though, as this win put the Islanders into the playoffs.