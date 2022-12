Dobson recorded a team-high four shots in the Islanders' 1-0 shootout loss to Colorado on Monday.

Dobson also had two hits and two blocks in 26:35 of ice time, which gives him 27 hits and 48 blocks in 33 contests this season. He also has 10 goals on 98 shots in 2022-23, which means Dobson's shooting at 10.2%, up from 6.8% in 2021-22 and his career average of 6.9%. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 21-year-old's goal scoring pace slow as the season goes on.