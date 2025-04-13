Dobson had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

The goal gives him 10 this season -- it's his fourth consecutive season with double-digit goals. Dobson has had a down year with just 39 points (68 games) after racking up 70 points in 79 games last season. But this was a down year for every Islander not named Ilya Sorokin (lower body). We fully anticipate a much better 2025-26, and you might be able to get Dobson a round or two lower next year at draft.