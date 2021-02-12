Dobson is growing as a defenseman, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
Dobson has had a solid start this season with one goal, five assists, and a zero rating in 11 games. Coach Barry Trotz is trying to bring Dobson along slowly and also make sure he has a mentor on defense. Last season Dobson was paired with Johnny Boychuk (eye), and this year his partner has been Andy Greene. Trotz enjoys the passing and skating of Dobson and admits he has areas in which improvement is needed. Trotz and the Islanders are hopeful that Dobson can eventually be a top-pair defender.
