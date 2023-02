Dobson (lower body) will be a game-time decision Monday against Philadelphia, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Dobson appears to be ready to return to the lineup following a four-game absence. He was paired with Sebastian Aho during the morning skate and worked on the top power-play unit during Sunday's session. Dobson has generated 10 goals, 27 points, 137 shots on net, 76 blocks and 40 hits in 48 games this season.