Dobson produced an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4.
Dobson had the secondary assist on Mathew Barzal's game-winning goal in the third period. The 21-year-old Dobson has been used sparingly, especially at even strength, but he's picked up four assists, 10 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 10 playoff games. He's locked in as a third-pairing defenseman with first-unit power-play time.
