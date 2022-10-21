Dobson recorded the slow-starting Islanders' first shot on goal with under three minutes remaining in the first period of Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

Dobson, who produced four points during his first three games this season, endured a tough time trying to generate offense Thursday. The 22-year-old defenseman was credited with two assists during his last outing against the Sharks on Tuesday but struggled to generate momentum against the pressing Devils. Dobson led the blueliners with two shots, adding three blocks.