Dobson registered three assists in a 5-4 overtime win over Carolina on Thursday.

Dobson has collected five helpers over his last two contests, propelling him to 21 points (five goals) in 22 games this season. While he's no stranger to multi-point games -- the 23-year-old had four already in 2023-24 going into Thursday's action -- this is the first three-point game of his career. At his current offensive pace, Dobson should be able to comfortably surpass his career high of 51 points, which was set in 2021-22.