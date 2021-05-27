Dobson had two points and was a minus-3 as the Islanders eliminated the Penguins in six games.

Dobson hasn't quite been the offensive force that the team hoped for in the early part of his career. In 80 games, he has four goals and 21 points. Still, he's a promising defender who knows that under coach Barry Trotz, defense comes first, second, and third in the list of priorities. Dobson will once again be paired with Andy Green as the Isles will take on the Bruins in the second round of the playoffs.