Islanders' Noah Dobson: Healthy scratch Tuesday
Dobson was a healthy scratch for the sixth time in seven games Tuesday versus the Capitals.
Dobson has only played in 11 games this season. It would seem obvious that his future would be best served playing every day in the AHL if the Islanders are not going to play him, but several injuries at that level have forced the Islanders to keep Dobson with the team. Dobson still has an extremely bright future with the Islanders but unless there is an injury or trade of one of the top six defensemen, his immediate future is in the press box watching the games.
