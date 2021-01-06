Dobson is expected to see an increase in his time on ice this season, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz has stated that Dobson needed experience and also to get stronger. Dobson averaged 13:17 minutes last season but will be expected to play more this season as a regular on the third pair along with Andy Greene. Under Trotz, the Islanders play a defensive game and Trotz won't hesitate to bench Dobson should his play not be up to par. That being said, Dobson will be given every opportunity to prove to Trotz and the Islanders that he deserves an even bigger opportunity, one that was expected of him when he was drafted in the first-round in 2018.