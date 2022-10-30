Dobson connects on a kick-starter goal during a 5-4 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday.

Trailing 3-0 midway through the second period Saturday, Dobson sparked a rally with his third goal of the season. The Islanders scored five straight to earn the win. It was the first goal in six games for the 22-year-old blueliner. Dobson, who accumulated a plus-5 rating over his past two games, added five shots in 19:42 of ice time against the Avalanche.