Dobson (undisclosed) has been scratched for Sunday's game versus the Devils, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
There seemed to be some confusion ahead of Sunday's game, and ultimately Dobson was sent back to the dressing room before puck drop. Sebastian Aho will enter the lineup in his place.
