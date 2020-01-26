Islanders' Noah Dobson: Learning on the job
Dobson has played in 11 straight games since the season-ending injury to Adam Pelech (Achilles), Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Before the injury, Dobson had been a healthy scratch more often than not. Over the past 11 games, Dobson has scored his first and only NHL goal and added two assists to go along with a rating of minus-1. Dobson's playing time has run the gamut of just over eight minutes to as much as 20+ minutes per game as coach Barry Trotz tries to determine how best to use his prized defensive prospect. Dobson is a regular defender for now until if and when the Islanders were to acquire another defenseman via a trade or when Thomas Hickey was to recover from a lower-body injury and prove he is once again ready to play at the NHL level.
