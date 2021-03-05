Dobson scored his second goal of the season in the Islanders 5-2 victory over the Sabres on Thursday.

Dobson has two goals on the season, seven assists, and a plus-5 rating in 23 games. The offensive numbers will come for Dobson, but the most important stat is likely that plus-5 rating. Coach Barry Trotz is a stickler for defense first, protect the goalie, and the wins will come. Dobson is the Islanders' top defensive prospect, and this is his first full season in the NHL. The Islanders have played it safe with him, pairing Dobson with grizzled veteran Johnny Boychuk (eye) last season and Andy Greene this year. They have kept his TOI in the 17-minute range but eventually expect him to handle 20+ minutes per game.