Dobson is expected to replace Johnny Boychuk (face) in the lineup Thursday when the Islanders take on the Senators, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.

Boychuk needed 90 stitches to fix a skate blade slice to his eyelid Tuesday. Dobson will take his place in the lineup until Boychuk is ready to return to the Islanders but as of now, no timetable has been set. Dobson has been learning on the job in the NHL this season and will once again be thrown into the deep end of the pool as the Islanders are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games and are struggling to stay in a playoff spot.