Dobson tallied an assist to go along with a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Dobson's cross-ice pass set up Josh Bailey with an open net as the Islanders extended their lead to 3-1 in the second period. It's the third consecutive game with an assist for Dobson as he's emerged as an offensive threat on the blueline. The 22-year-old defenseman now has 10 goals and 14 assists through 36 games this season.