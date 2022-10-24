Dobson posted a power-play assist, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Dobson's effort Sunday be considered a mixed bag, as he avoided seeing his pointless run reach three games. He also took a minus rating for the third time in six contests to begin the year. The 22-year-old defenseman has two goals and three helpers, including one of each on the power play. He's added 16 shots on net, eight blocked shots, five hits and a minus-3 rating. He broke out with 51 points in 80 outings last season, and he remains the Islanders' best blueliner from a scoring standpoint.