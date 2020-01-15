Islanders' Noah Dobson: Marks first NHL goal
Dobson scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Red Wings.
The Islanders piled on the Red Wings, and the 20-year-old Dobson notched his first NHL goal off a feed from Ryan Pulock. Dobson -- the 12th-overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft -- has enjoyed an increase in ice time with Adam Pelech (Achilles) out, as he's averaged 19:19 over the last two games. He was highly productive on offense in juniors, so Dobson's development is worth keeping an eye on for dynasty purposes.
