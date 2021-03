Dobson was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Dobson cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, but he won't join the Islanders on their upcoming three-game road trip. Instead, he'll stay back on Long Island and ramp up his conditioning. The 21-year-old likely will be back in the lineup for the Islanders' next home game, which is April 1 against the Capitals. The 21-year-old has collected 12 points through 28 games this season.