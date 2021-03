Dobson cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Dobson didn't join the team on its three-game road trip, which ends Monday in Pittsburgh. The 21-year-old defenseman is still on non-roster injured reserve. According to Arthur Staple of The Athletic, Dobson will stay back on Long Island to ramp up his conditioning, so despite being cleared, he won't join the team on the trip.