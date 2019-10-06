Islanders' Noah Dobson: Not expected to play Sunday
Dobson is not expected to make his NHL debut Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
That's the bad news, but the good news is that he seems to have recovered from whatever cost him the chance to play Friday. It seems the reason Dobson won't play Sunday versus the Jets is that coach Barry Trotz doesn't want to shake up a defense that played well in the 2-1 loss to the Capitals on Friday. If Dobson is indeed a healthy scratch Sunday, his next chance to make his debut will be Tuesday against Connor McDavid and the Oilers.
