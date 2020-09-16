Dobson is not in the lineup and will again sit out as a healthy scratch in Game 5 on Tuesday against the Lightning.

Dobson made some waves by taking a twirl for pregame warmups, and though head coach Barry Trotz is rolling with seven defensemen with the Islanders facing elimination, it's veteran Johnny Boychuk that got the nod. The 20-year-old will need to wait to make his postseason debut.