Dobson (COVID-19 protocols) won't travels with the Islanders for the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Dobson has already missed five games due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, and he's slated to miss at least three more before potentially making his return to the lineup. The 21-year-old blueliner has picked up 12 points through 28 games this campaign.