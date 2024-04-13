Dobson (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus the Rangers on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Dobson was injured early in the first period Thursday and did not return. The Islanders will miss their top offensive threat on the blue line, as Dobson has 10 goals and 70 points in 79 appearances this season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Robert Bortuzzo. Consider Dobson day-to-day at this time.