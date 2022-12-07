Dobson scored a first-period goal and earned a third-period assist during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the visiting Blues.

Dobson, who scored his second goal in four games Tuesday, continues to emerge as one of the NHL's top young defensemen. At 22 years old, Dobson, with eight goals in 27 games, is trending toward blowing by the career-best 13 markers he collected last season. Dobson's goal Tuesday developed off a first-period one-timer, tying the game at 1-1. He finished with a team-best five shots on goal during 21:25 of ice time.