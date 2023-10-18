Dobson recorded power-play one assist and five shots against Arizona on Tuesday.

Dobson leads all defensemen in power-play ice time (2:47 per game) and looks to have cemented himself on the No. 1 unit. In each of the last two seasons, the 23-year-old blueliner has reached both the 10-goal and 35-assist marks and shows no signs of slowing down this year. While Dobson won't be winning the Norris Trophy any time soon, he does figure to offer decent fantasy upside.