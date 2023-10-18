Dobson recorded power-play one assist and five shots against Arizona on Tuesday.
Dobson leads all defensemen in power-play ice time (2:47 per game) and looks to have cemented himself on the No. 1 unit. In each of the last two seasons, the 23-year-old blueliner has reached both the 10-goal and 35-assist marks and shows no signs of slowing down this year. While Dobson won't be winning the Norris Trophy any time soon, he does figure to offer decent fantasy upside.
More News
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Picks up two assists Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Picks up two assists Saturday•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Contributes two points Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Deals assist Saturday•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Snags helper in win•