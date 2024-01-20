Dobson had two assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss against the Blackhawks.

Dobson also ended up chipping in with four blocked shots and a hit in 26:19 of ice time across 29 shifts. Dobson has already tied a career best with 39 assists, and he has averaged a point per game through 45 contests this season. He is just seven points short of matching a career best set during the 2021-22 campaign. He'll look to add to his totals next time out against the visiting Stars on Sunday.