Dobson recorded a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over Arizona.
Dobson set up Bo Horvat's opening power-play goal in the first period before adding a second helper on Julien Gauthier's tally in the third. The 23-year-old blueliner has had a breakthrough year offensively -- Dobson is up to 38 points (six goals, 32 assists) through 38 games, fourth-most among defensemen this season.
